Children across Owasso are emptying their piggy banks for a good cause.
They are donating their spare change to the Owasso family YMCA to help local families in need.
Their hard-earned pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters are going toward the Owasso Y’s inaugural Coins for Kids program, kicked off at the beginning of February.
Coins for Kids, an extension of the YMCA of Greater Tulsa’s annual “For a Better Us” campaign, raises funds for scholarships given to children, along with teens and adults, who can’t afford the cost of a full membership.
“Our purpose is to strengthen community,” said Laurel Willamson, operations director for the Owasso branch. “For me, it symbolizes just the Y culture, that we don’t turn people away for financial reasons … and we all want to take care of each other that way.”
Williamson partnered with Kyra Hallmark, director of the Go Club at the Owasso Y, to try something different to raise funds for this year’s program.
“When we sat down with kids and talked to them about it, they started saying, ‘Oh, well I want to give my money,’” Hallmark said. “They just don’t want any other kids to be turned away from the Y; they want to help their friends.”
Coins for Kids pits Y members against students from Bailey and Stone Canyon elementary schools in a friendly competition to each raise $500 for a collective total of $1,500 that will go toward the branch’s goal of $61,000 in scholarships.
The program gives children — like 6-year-old Charlotte Woodworth, who emptied her piggy bank for the cause on Thursday, Feb. 6 — an opportunity to have fun counting out their change while learning about the importance of serving others.
“I want everyone to come back to camp,” Woodworth said in response to why she donated her pennies. “It’s because there’s so much (for) kids to play with.”
So far, the Owasso Y has generated around $18,000 for the fundraiser, which is scheduled to end on March 6. All proceeds will go to toward meeting the YMCA of Greater Tulsa’s goal of $500,000.
As of Feb. 6, Owasso Y members and Stone Canyon students have raised around $150, while Bailey students have brought in around $200. The group who donates the most money, in addition to claiming bragging rights, will get the chance to pie the facility counselors in the face.
“Seeing kids actively participate and want to help each other has been really exciting,” Hallmark said.
Williamson added, “It’s a cycle that we don’t want to break, it’s that positive reward; that’s why we do what we do.”