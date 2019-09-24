Collinsville announced its 2019 football homecoming court.
Queen candidates include Ramsey Keim, Kylee Melton, Jacy Rule and Jaylyn Zimola. King candidates are Koltin Allphin, Brayden Burd, Caleb Mitchell and Jaren Seabolt.
Queen and king winners will be announced Friday during the Cardinals game against Claremore at Sallee Field.
The rest of the homecoming royalty includes juniors Caden Buoy and Allison Coons, sophomores Brayden Gilkey and Mackenzie Robertson and freshmen Seth Kickapoo and Addy Layman.