Below is a list of Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Aug. 27:
Kendra Martin, 26, of Collinsville. FTA/seatbelt-passenger not wearing seatbelt.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
Tree Trimming & Removal, free est., free stump grinding & free small Oak Tree w/ tree removal. Senior/Vet Discounts. Certified Arborist & Fully Ins.
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike 918-513-2619
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES, ATVs & CYCLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away & Fast Pick Up John 918-633-5578