The Collinsville Chamber hosted its 2020 Awards Banquet at First Baptist Church of Collinsville on Saturday, Feb. 1 (see PHOTO gallery).
The annual event celebrates local citizens and recognizes their outstanding contributions to the community.
This year, the Chamber honored seven individuals and businesses:
• 2019 Gold Key Award: Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee and Cherokee Nation Councilman Keith Austin
• 2019 Community Service Award: Big John Catering and Slush Face Slushies
• 2019 President’s Award: Cyndi Reed, Cyn-Pro Graphics
• 2019 Business of the Year: Jim Dalton, Dalton Funeral Services
• 2019 Member of the Year: Traci Conley, Tulsa County Assessor’s Office
The Chamber also held its ceremonial Installation of Officers, where it sore in President Brianna Audet of Nutrition Nook, Vice President Josh Kelley of Redbud Physical Therapy and Secretary of Treasurer Traci Conley.
It also hosted keynote Rick Brinkley — a former Emmy-nominated television producer, nonprofit president and CEO, state senator, minister, addict and felon — who shared his experiences in recovery after serving 30 months in federal prison for embezzling $1.8 million from his former employer, the Better Business Bureau in Tulsa.