The Collinsville Chamber gave residents an opportunity to learn about the town’s rich past over the weekend.
Chamber staff hosted a historic walking tour of downtown on Saturday, Sept. 14, where citizens got a glimpse of life in Collinsville during wartime in the 1940s.
Throughout the afternoon, around 75 attendees stopped at eight locations, including the Veterans Community Building, where they enjoyed WWII memorabilia, military vehicles on display and refreshments.
They were also treated to a musical performance of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” by the Collinsville Middle School Girls’ Choir, and intriguing accounts from the relatives of those who lived and worked in the area nearly eight decades ago.
“Everyone enjoyed hearing stories of family and friends who made our community a thriving place to live,” said Chamber Manager Carri Yount. “The statement heard over and over that day: ‘Times were hard and people took care of each other!’”
This year’s outing serves as the Chamber’s second historic tour, the first taking place in April 2018, which was set to a 1950’s theme.