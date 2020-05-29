The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce is getting creative to help support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff recently introduced Shop Local Bingo to the community, set to kick off June 21 and run through June 27.
Residents who pick up a bingo card from the Chamber’s office, 1126 W. Main St., can fill it out as they shop or eat at area stores during the week-long period. After they fill in five spaces, they will then be entered to win a prize.
Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #CollinsvilleBingo.
Completed bingo cards will be entered into a drawing to win $25 in gift cards as well as various products, services or other cash prize provided by the sponsors. Winners will be selected at 5 p.m. on June 27.
For businesses interested in reserving a spot on the bingo board, they can contact the Collinsville Chamber at 918-371-4703 or ashley@collinsvillechamber.org.