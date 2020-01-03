The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce is bringing an evening of celebration to Collinsville at its Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The evening will be celebrated in Great Gatsby style. Board President Breann Audet will emcee the event, and Rick Brinkley will serve as the keynote speaker.
“Rick has a positive message to share and tells his story with humor and sincerity,” Collinsville Chamber Manager Carri Yount said in a release. “You won’t want to miss hearing him speak.”
The ceremony will include a raffle with a variety of unique items. Money raised from the auction will go toward funding the Chamber’s 2020 programs.
The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Impact Center, located at 1301 W. Main St.
Tickets include admission and dinner and are available for $35 per person. A sponsored table is $250 and will ensure reserved seating for eight, plus a listing in the program as a sponsor. This event is open to the public.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Chamber office at 918-371-4703 or email carri@collinsvillechamber.org.