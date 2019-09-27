Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk was honored at the 2019 Oklahoma Municipal League annual conference and exposition in Tulsa, Sept. 17-19.
Over 500 municipal officials from across the state attended the event. This year marked OML’s 105th gathering – themed “Be Extraordinary” – and was the largest in the organization’s history.
A special highlight during the conference was the presentation of five officials, including Polk, representing a wide range of experience and expertise as inductees into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials.
Founded in 1999, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials Foundation recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements or contributions to city and town governments.
To be selected, an honoree must make significant contributions to Oklahoma local government through their positive spirit of public service and unquestioned ethics.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials was a big honor,” Polk told the Owasso Reporter. “I am humbled to have been chosen by my peers and colleagues. Many great municipal leaders have been inducted before me, many that have mentored and helped me get where I am today. I am eternally grateful.”
Polk joined Dan Galloway, retired city manager, Stillwater and El Reno; Gary Pruett, retired general manager, Municipal Utility Board, Pryor; Jeff Shockley, former mayor, Poteau; and Michael Vanderburg, city attorney, Ponca City.
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame began in 2001 and the new inductees become the 65-69th members.
Several other individuals and communities were recognized for their exceptional achievements, and a number of officials were either elected or reelected to the OML Board of Directors.
Additionally, OML, the Ok Municipal Retirement Fund group and the OK Municipal Assurance Group held fundraisers to benefit Owasso-based Folds of Honor. Through a wine, beer and gift card pull, they were able to donate over $5,000 to assist in providing college scholarships to children of fallen heroes.