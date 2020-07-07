The Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group announced that Pam Polk, city manager for the City of Collinsville, has been reelected to the OMAG Board of Trustees for another three-year term.
Polk has served on the OMAG Board since she was appointed in 2004 and is currently the board chair.
She began her municipal career in 1996 as the city clerk of the City of Mangum before serving as its city manager. In 2005, she was appointed as the city manager in Collinsville.
Polk was presented with the Gerald Wilkins Award for Oklahoma City Manager of the Year by the City Managers Association of Oklahoma in 2017. She was further honored by being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials in 2019.
“Pam is very well respected by her peers as a progressively responsible, results-oriented manager,” the OMAG said in a press release.
Polk has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.