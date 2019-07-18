The City of Collinsville Development Services Department recently moved to a new office.
The space is located adjacent to City Hall at 118 North 11th Street.
Collinsville’s Development Services Department provides support for commercial and residential development, including complete provision from beginning to end of various projects.
The department brings together the professionals needed to help streamline the process of rezoning, platting and obtaining permits and inspections.
Development Services is comprised of three divisions: Building Inspector, City Planner and Code Enforcement.
To contact the City of Collinsville Development Services Department, call 918-371-1012.