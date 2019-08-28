The Collinsville Fire Department recently announced that it improved its Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating.
ISO collects information on municipal fire-protection efforts in communities throughout the United States, with a 1 rating representing superior protection and a 10 representing none.
The program provides an objective, countrywide standard that helps fire departments in planning and budgeting for facilities, equipment and training.
CFD recently decreased its score from a 5 to a 3 thanks to the efforts of Fire Chief Harold Call and his crew in meeting the ISO criteria.
“We’re glad that we made it to where we are,” Call said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work and everything going towards it, a lot of man hours.”
Several factors played into CFD’s lowered score, including dispatching and communications; staffing and station location; water supply, including flow and treatment as well as pump capacity; prevention codes and enforcement; outreach efforts and more.
As a result of the score reduction, local residents and businesses will start to see a potential reduction in their insurance premiums.
The last time CFD received an ISO reduction was in 2013. Call, who oversees 19 career firefighters and 13 volunteers at the Main Street station, said he’s excited to continue on the path of safety and success.
“We’re going to still keep working forward to try to better that score,” Call said, “but we’re really proud of the score that we did get.”