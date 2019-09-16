A Collinsville man is accused of making bomb threats to an Owasso convenience store.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to Casey’s General Store on 86th Street in reference to a bomb threat that had been called into dispatch, according to the police report.
Upon arriving on scene, police evacuated the business and investigated the threat with the help of the City of Owasso’s IT department and AT&T.
Police confirmed that the phone used was registered to 32-year-old Nicholas Ray Hoffman out of Collinsville, the report shows. They also confirmed that Hoffman was near the scene at the time of the investigation, the report shows.
Hoffman was placed under arrest and transported to the Tulsa County Jail on counts of Threat Use Explosive and Obstruct/Interfere with Police Officer. He was handed a bond of $50,000 and a court date of Friday, Sept. 20.