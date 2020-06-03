A Collinsville was handed a federal jury indictment on Wednesday for receiving and distributing child pornography.
Daniel Brent Woodson, 42, is facing the count of Distribution and Receipt of a Visual Depiction of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
Woodson is charged with knowingly receiving and distributing child pornography from Dec. 15, 2017, to May 20, 2020.
He was previously convicted of possession with intent to promote child pornography and with possession of child pornography in Galveston County, Texas, on Jan. 30, 2015.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency.