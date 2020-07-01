Related: Owasso police chief issues statement on Tulsa officers’ shooting: ‘They should be lifted up to a position of honor’
The Collinsville Police Department is commemorating two Tulsa police officers who were shot earlier this week.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during a traffic stop in east Tulsa on Monday.
Investigators allege in court documents that David Anthony Ware, 32, shot the officers. He was arrested after a manhunt.
A TPD spokeswoman on Tuesday announced that Zarkeshan’s condition, which had been critical Monday, had improved and that he was responding to medical staff requests to move his feet. Johnson, however, succumbed to his injuries the same day.
To honor the officers, Collinsville PD has set up a table in the department’s lobby, where local residents can drop off notes, gifts or donations to show their support.
The department is also joining the City of Tulsa is encouraging citizens to turn on their vehicle headlights during the day hours out of respect for the officers.
“Let’s show Tulsa that we stand with their men and women in blue and turn on our headlights here in Collinsville,” CPD said in a Facebook post. “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We stand behind Tulsa.”
Andrea Eger with Tulsa World contributed to this report.