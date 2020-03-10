Collinsville Public Schools was listed among the top 100 school districts in Oklahoma, a new report shows.
Backgroundchecks.org, a resource and database for public records, recently released the results of a study that ranks the best districts based on a variety of factors.
These include: number of students (K-12), graduation rate, school funding per student, student-to-teacher ratio, percent of students scoring above proficient in the standardized state math test, and percent scoring above proficient in the standardized state reading and language test.
CPS came in 58th place above districts like Glenpool, Eufaula, Perry and Bristow, but behind areas such as Verdigris, Stroud, Claremore, Tahlequah and Sand Springs. Deer Creek nabbed first ahead of Bixby, Stillwater, Piedmont and Bartlesville in the top five.
The analysis covers a range of metrics for over 10,000 schools, highlighting the districts that have produced and fostered the highest-quality educational environments for its students.
Owasso Public Schools was not mentioned in this report; however, Backgroundchecks.org listed Owasso among the top 44 safest cities in Oklahoma in Aug. 2019.
For more information about the study or to access the full list, visit backgroundchecks.org/top-school-districts-in-oklahoma.html.