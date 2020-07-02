Collinsville resident and Cadet Christian R. Blevins graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point on June 13.
Blevins is the son of Rusty and Catherine Blevins of Collinsville and the grandson of Junior and Sandy Blevins of Owasso and Joy Hensley of Bartlesville.
A 2016 Collinsville High School graduate, Blevins received a Bachelor of Science in Human-Environmental Geography while at West Point. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch.
Blevins will report to Fort Benning, Georgia, for his Basic Officer Leadership Course with a follow-on assignment at Fort Stewart with the 3rd Infantry Division.