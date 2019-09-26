The Cherokee Nation recently celebrated 72 graduates from the tribe’s adult education program.
Chelsea Watters, of Collinsville, was among those recognized during a special ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Chota Center.
Participants who completed the program and passed the GED high school equivalency test were awarded diplomas at the reception.
The Cherokee Nation adult education program allows participants to study subjects like math, reading and writing at their own pace until they are ready to take the high school equivalency test.
Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Tribal Councilors Keith Austin and Daryl Legg helped honor the graduates during Thursday’s ceremony.
“Education is a lifelong journey, and no matter what road you’ve taken to be where you are today, you should never give up, no matter what your story is,” Warner said. “I’m proud of each and every one of our citizens for completing this program, and I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the future.”
The Cherokee Nation adult education program is administered by the tribe’s Career Services department. The tribe provides GED instruction at multiple locations throughout its 14-county jurisdiction with options for morning, afternoon and evening classes. Testing is available at Pryor, Sallisaw, Stilwell and Tahlequah.