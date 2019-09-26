Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CREEK...OSAGE...PAWNEE AND TULSA. * UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE OVER THE WATCH AREA BEFORE WEAKENING BY LATE MORNING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVIER RAIN WILL STILL REMAIN POSSIBLE IN AREAS THROUGH NOON. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&