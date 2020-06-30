Arubah Community Clinic recently received a $1,000 donation from Walmart to go toward serving local citizens in need.
The Collinsville clinic, founded in Nov. 2011, is a faith-based, community-wide organization offering free medical assistance for those who are uninsured or unable to obtain healthcare in the region.
Walmart’s contribution is offered as part of its Local Community Grants program, and will allow Arubah to give nearly 30 complimentary office visits to prospective patients.
“Our first thought was that we were grateful to receive the grant,” McKenzie Dildy, director of development, said in a release. “This is a huge blessing to the clinic, and allows us to receive more patients to provide all the services they need to make more of an impact in our community.”
As of Dec. 2016, Arubah has seen around 5,000 patients (about 1,400 per year) — 35 percent from the Collinsville area — who have received more than $1 million in acute medical care ranging from diagnoses and X-rays to lab and blood work to follow-up appointments and dentistry checkups.
Arubah operates on an annual budget of around $250,000, with 30% (or $70,000) of funding stemming from individual and corporate donations, and another 40% coming from the clinic’s annual fundraiser, Healthy Laughs, Healthy Lives, according to a spokesperson.