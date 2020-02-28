Collinsville’s Brock Bailey is reaching for the sky.
The local homeschool student was recently recognized for his creativity in front of a canvas.
Bailey was among 12 students who placed in the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission’s 2020 International Aviation & Aerospace Art Contest.
The state-level contest encourages youth, ages 6 to 17, to reflect on aviation and aerospace by designing a piece of art based on a chosen theme. This year’s concept was “Flying, Yesterday and Tomorrow.”
“The annual Oklahoma Aviation Art Contest is critical to stimulating aviation interest among young minds,” OAC Director Victor Bird said in a release. “If we can reach them at the earliest of ages, we can guide them into STEM based education and aviation and aerospace careers.”
The entries for 2020 accounted for 956 works of art representing 84 schools across the state. The agency attributes their success to their aviation art contest calendar mailed to over 500 Oklahoma public and private schools.
Bailey finished atop the Senior Division, ages 14-17, followed by Frederica Belloni, a student at Enid High School. Leslie Marquez from Guymon High School, took third.
His work depicts an aviator from the early years of flight set in front of a sky with three different aircraft — one from the pilot’s era, the second from today and another from the future.
Bailey, along with the top three entries in each age division, will receive $200 for his work and also be presented with a certificate of achievement as well as a citation from his respective state senator and representative.
Additionally, he will have the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., to compete nationally against other winners across the country for the right to advance to the international competition.