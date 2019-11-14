The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 2019 Collinsville Christmas Parade.
This year’s parade, themed “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” will make its way down Main Street between 15th and 9th streets at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 14.
Tulsa’s Channel 8-KTUL’s former meteorologist Frank Mitchell will serve as the parade’s emcee, and Collinsville Public Schools Superintendent Lance West will lead the procession as grand marshal.
The Chamber will also feature a new designated no-sirens area at the beginning of the line called the “Special Needs and Family Zone” for citizens and families to enjoy the parade in a comfortable environment.
A parade entry form is required for all entries. Interested parties may request a form by calling 918-371-4703 or emailing carri@collinsvillechamber.org. All entries must reflect the parade theme or display Christmas decorations.
The top five parade entries will be entered into a drawing for a $100 cash prize. There are also no participation fees this year thanks to the generosity of the parade sponsors.
The sponsors are: American Bank of Oklahoma, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Darling Ingredients, JB Stephens Properties, Limbocker Heat & Air, Slush Face Slushies, T&S Plumbing, Treasured Pediatric Care and Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven.