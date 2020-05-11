A Collinsville resident recently graduated from the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Megan Doan earned a DVM degree from the Stillwater-based school.
Doan was 88 students who graduated and took the veterinary oath during a special virtual commencement ceremony on May 8.
Earlier in the year, Doan also received a Butch and Luella Ruth Curtis Educational Award in recognition of her academic achievements.
Doan is the daughter of Cindy Doan of Owasso.
“We are extremely proud of the class of 2020 for persevering in these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. “Their resolve to complete their studies has been an inspiration to us all.”