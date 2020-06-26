Sarai De La Rosa of Collinsville is among more than 1,500 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2020 semester.
De La Rosa is a sophomore music major at the private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
The dean's list is published each semester by Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.