Social distancing was not going to keep family and friends from celebrating R.C. Williams during Saturday’s special occasion.
The Collinsville resident turned 97 years old. Williams was greeted by well-wishers from around the community with a makeshift parade. More than 50 vehicles participated as each took the time to wave and honk their horns as they drove by Williams, who sat in his lawn chair near the corner of Highway 20 and 20th Street.
The surprise birthday party was orchestrated by his daughter, Deborah Kerr, and granddaughter, Sunee Peebles.
Williams is one of the founders of Faith Fellowship Church and considered a bit of an amateur golfing legend. Williams did not pick up a golf club until he was 58 but developed into an age shooter – where his 18-hole round was lower than his age – on hundreds of occasions and recorded a hole-in-one three times. Williams’ touch on the links was featured in the Tulsa World in 2014.
Williams was born near Bangs, Texas, and later moved to Collinsville in the 1940s where he met his future wife Wanda Lee. Together the couple had three children, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren, which included two sets of twins.
Williams originally worked at Douglas Aircraft when he first moved to town. Williams moved his family to Dallas, then to Kansas before returning to Collinsville in the 1960s. The family lived in and owned several properties around town before buying his current home in 1967.
Williams purchased six acres on the east side of Collinsville where the family ran a firework stand for 14 years. He has also been known as an avid gardener for his massive sweet potatoes, which weighed in upwards of 10 pounds.