The Oklahoma State Department of Education recently awarded 50 Oklahoma teachers with grants of up to $5,000 to support their classrooms.
Cynthia Johnson at Collinsville High School was among those local educators to receive the funding.
This year serves as OSDE’s first time administering the Public School Classroom Support Grants, totaling $70,000.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the classroom needs of some of the state’s most dedicated and innovative teachers,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “As we reviewed nearly a hundred grant applications, we were excited to see many funding requests for collaborative learning.”
The grant’s annual area of focus will support the needs of English learners, in addition to mathematics, to ensure grant funds are spent on materials that supplement textbooks and offer collaborative opportunities or alternative methods of instruction.
Awardees, who represent districts around the state, were determined on the basis of student instruction and potential student benefit.
State law allows an individual or corporate taxpayer to designate a portion of a state tax refund to contribute to a fund for the grants – awarded annually on a statewide competitive basis.