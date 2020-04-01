The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce is looking to adopt a fun activity that gives local families an opportunity to celebrate Easter while still practicing social distancing.
The Chamber, in partnership with Fire Eagle Inc., a marketing and promotional company out of Claremore, plans to host a city-wide Easter egg hunt amid the coronavirus pandemic, but with a creative twist.
Chamber staff is asking residents and businesses to paint a fun picture inside their front windows that includes a small, hidden Easter egg inside the sketch for kids to find. Families can then drive around town to admire the art and search for eggs.
“We are excited to see lots of colorful paintings and bring smiles to the children of the community,” said Chamber Manager Ashley Snyder. “Collinsville is based in family, and we love to be providing a family activity for the community.”
Businesses have the option to offer different prizes for participants who find all the eggs or simply recognize the top contenders who hold the most bragging rights.
Interested parties can register for free at facebook.com/events/144970140270288. Participants will receive a number to display in their window for families to keep track of their progress throughout the event.
“This isn’t about having remarkable art, but about participation and giving families something to smile about this season,” said Renie Doherty with Fire Eagle. “The community that stands together during difficulty, grows together during prosperity. Now is the time to stand together.”
For more information, email ashley@collinsvillechamber.org or renie@fireeagle.biz.