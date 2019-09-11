The City of Collinsville will honor veterans in a special way this upcoming holiday season.
City staff announced on Tuesday that Collinsville will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day for the first time.
Every December, Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 cemeteries across the country.
The ceremony is a movement that aims to adorn every veteran’s gravestone with a Christmas wreath, with a mission to “Remember. Honor. Teach.” – Remember the nation’s fallen soldiers, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14. The City of Collinsville will host a public ceremony at 10 a.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 14476 N. 104th E. Ave., where around 715 local veterans are laid to rest.
“The community of Collinsville has always come together to support our veterans,” Sherry Campbell, communications coordinator for the City, said in a press release. “We are hoping for overwhelming support of this meaningful cause.”
This year’s Wreaths Across America theme is “Everyone Plays a Part.” In preparation for the 2019 ceremony, the City of Collinsville will host various fundraising activities. Each handmade wreath costs $15 to sponsor and is made in the U.S. with Maine balsam.
Those interested in support the case can contact Campbell at scampbell@cityofcollinsville.com 918-371-1010 (ext. 2026). Visit Collinsville’s Wreaths Across America website to sign up to volunteer or sponsor a wreath at wreathsacrossamerica.org/ok0061.