Tulsa Public Schools isn’t the only local district to postpone its board elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa County Election Board confirmed on Monday, March 30.
The Board received and approved resolutions to reschedule the remaining board races in Collinsville, Union and Berryhill school districts to June 30.
Collinsville District 5 representative Memory Ostrander will face challenger Jeromy Burwell, while Union Zone 5 incumbent Ken Kinnear is up against Brandon Swearengin. Berryhill’s board president, Patty Lawson, seeks to protect her seat from opponent Allisha Craig.
At TPS, longtime District 6 representative Ruth Ann Fate will square off against opponent Jerry Griffin, who narrowly won a three-way primary election in February. The two are meeting again because neither secured at least 50% of the vote.
The same is true in the District 5 race, which will see newcomers John Croisant and Shane Saunders compete in the postponed runoff. Croisant, a former Edison High School teacher, secured 44% of the vote in the five-way primary race.
Rescheduling the elections also means District 5 representative Brian Hosmer, who chose not to pursue a full term after being appointed to fill a vacancy last year, must serve on the board for about three more months than expected.
Additionally, Berryhill Public Schools rescinded its election for two special propositions totaling $20,185,000 and has not decided a new date to reschedule them.
Keystone Public Schools, located in Sand Springs, also rescinded its special propositions election totaling $825,000 and will reschedule for a date to be determined later. The city of Jenks rescinded its $20.5 million bond issue as well and has not decided on a new date.
All absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are no longer valid and should be destroyed, according to the Tulsa County Election Board.
Voters who were issued an absentee ballot for April 7 will be issued a new ballot for June 30 if they currently are signed up to receive absentee ballots for all elections in which they’re eligible to vote for the 2020 election year. Those who applied for the April 7 election only will need to submit a new absentee ballot request to vote in the June 30 election.