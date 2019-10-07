A Collinsville woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her toddler in a hot vehicle outside an Owasso store.
Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, officers responded to ALDI, where a witness reported seeing a small child inside a Toyota van. The citizen waited 10 to 15 minutes without seeing the parent return before calling police, according to the arrest report.
Upon arriving on scene, officers found the baby, around 2 years old, slumped over in a car seat with all of the doors and windows closed and locked, the report shows.
An officer broke out the passenger side window and retrieved the child from the seat and described the toddler as “wet with sweat, hot.” At first, the baby was unresponsive, but quickly “woke up,” the officer said in the report.
Owasso medics were called to the scene and took care of the child. Readings gauged the temperature inside the vehicle at over 100 degrees, after the window had been broke out, according to the report.
A short time later, the mother, identified as 36-year-old Brunilda Maltsberger, of Collinsville, returned to the vehicle and was confronted by police.
The Department of Human Services was contacted, and the child’s father was called to the scene. After receiving medical care, the toddler, along with two other children inside the store with Maltsberger at the time, was released to the father and left the scene.
Maltsberger was taken into custody for child neglect.