A Collinsville woman was injured in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. on Garrison Avenue at 186th Street South, about 4miles north of Skiatook, according to the accident report.
It states that Georgia Hadley, 18, was traveling northbound in a 2005 Mazda MZ6 on Garrison Avenue when she failed to negotiate a curve, swerved to the left and struck a tree.
Hadley was transported by Skiatook EMS to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries, the report shows.
It states that speed was the primary cause of the collision.