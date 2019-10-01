The Compassus hospice program serving Northeast Oklahoma has been awarded Community Health Accreditation Partner accreditation under the Hospice Standards of Excellence.
The program has two locations in Owasso and Tulsa.
CHAP accreditation demonstrates that Compassus meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards for quality and compliance.
The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources, and long-term viability. Adherence to CHAP standards leads to better quality care and better business performance.
“CHAP accreditation is a testament to our program’s commitment to quality as a cornerstone of operational excellence,” said Jeff Clagg, executive director for Compassus in Owasso. “We are committed to continuing to support the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of our patients and families by providing exceptional end-of-life care.”
The care team at Compassus, which consists of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers, works together to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of their patients.
CHAP is a nationally approved accrediting organization. Accreditation is an evaluation process to assess the quality of health care providers and reflects the organization’s commitment and dedication to demonstrating a higher level of performance and quality patient care.
CHAP-accredited home health and hospice providers demonstrate compliance with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Conditions of Participation for Medicare Certification and CMS Quality Standards. More information about the CHAP accreditation process is available at chapinc.org.
Compassus-Owasso serves patients and families in Creek, Kay, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa and Washington counties. For more information, visit compassus.com/owasso or call 918-272-3060.