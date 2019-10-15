Students at Rejoice Christian School recently got an opportunity to meet an honorary guest.
Congressman Kevin Hern visited the school on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to tour the campus and gather with students and staff for a time of questions and answers.
Hern met with a fourth-grade class and a seventh-grade class, as well as members of the Executive Student Council and officers of the RHS Chapter of National Honors Society. He also visited with the seniors and captains of the varsity football team.
He shared some of his background, encouraged students to work hard toward their goals and dreams, and fielded their questions about state government, his job as a congressman and his family.
“He was extremely kind in answering (students’) questions and inspiring them to consider service to our great nation” RCS Superintendent Craig Shaw said in a release. “Thank you Congressman Hern for investing in the next generation of American leaders.”
Hern also hosted a roundtable discussion at Owasso’s Medicap Pharmacy in June on ways to lower drug costs, and spoke as the keynote during Owasso Chamber’s Legislative Luncheon in September.