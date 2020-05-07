An Owasso man died Wednesday after he was involved in a road roller wreck while working in Choctaw County.
Homero Barron Alarcon, 37, of Owasso, was operating a sheep's foot roller Wednesday on a dirt road under construction near Boswell, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The heavy compacting equipment departed the road to the left and rolled down an embankment, partially ejecting Alarcon. The vehicle pinned Alarcon for about 10 minutes before other workers were able to free him using other construction equipment, according to the report.
Emergency responders pronounced Alarcon dead at the scene.
The road where the wreck occurred is about 1½ miles east of Boswell, which is about 170 miles south of Tulsa.
Alarcon's condition at the time of the wreck was apparently normal, according to the report. He was wearing a safety belt.