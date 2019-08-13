The Owasso Police Department is drawing closer to learning how it fared in CBS’ new entertainment contest, “Lip Sync to the Rescue.”
CBS will air the results on Monday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. CST. Owasso PD is one of the 30 nationwide finalists, and the only law enforcement agency in Oklahoma, to be featured in the competition.
The department’s video, released on July 10, 2018, is a reenactment of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” parodied in the movie “Wayne’s World.” The film was viewed over 2.5 million in the first 24 hours, and has since garnered nearly 11 million views.
The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’ hit comedy “The Neighborhood,” is an interactive countdown special where viewers vote on the performances featuring the first responders channeling their inner pop stars.
Locals can vote for their favorite videos, including Owasso PD’s, as often as they’d like at cbs.com/shows/lip-sync-to-the-rescue.
The top 10 videos selected will be revealed during the show, which will film in front of an audience of first responders, family and friends. Two videos will advance to the live vote during the broadcast to be crowned the winner.
Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman, who portrayed Wayne in the video, enlisted the help of fellow officers Travis Harris, who played Garth; Ryan Clayborn, who played Phil; Travis Sellers, who played Alan; and Nick Munson, who played Terry.
The nearly four-minute film shows the five officers piled in a patrol car while lip syncing the script to the 1992 cult classic, starring former “Saturday Night Live” stars Mike Meyers as Wayne and Dana Carvey as Garth.
Owasso PD brought in a film crew from Media Works out of Broken Arrow to capture the actors’ humorous, head-banging antics. They visited 12 different locations along 86th and 121st streets over a six-hour period and enlisted the help of nine actors and several support staff.