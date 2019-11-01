The contractors behind Owasso’s SEVEN6MAIN building recently garnered statewide acclaim for their efforts on the project.
Platinum Mechanical LLC, out of Tulsa, and Manhattan Construction Co., out of Oklahoma City, were honored at the 33rd Annual Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Gala in Tulsa.
Each year, ABC celebrates the top construction projects completed by contractors from across the state for their achievements in leadership, safety and innovation. Project entries are judged on a variety of factors such as attractiveness of design, complexity, workmanship, innovation, unusual challenges or problems overcome and more.
Platinum Mechanical won in the Mechanical Commercial Under $2 Million Category, and Manhattan Construction won under the Commercial $10 to $25 Million Category.
SEVEN6MAIN, the three-story, 45,000-square-foot, mixed-use building located in the heart of Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District, offers high-end restaurants and retail shops on the first floor, expansive office space on the second floor and upscale residential apartments on the third floor.
The $10 million facility, opened in November 2018, houses anchoring restaurant, SMOKE Woodfire Grill, neighboring diners, Drip The Beverage Lab and MAD Eats, and Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings.
Platinum Mechanical was recognized for meeting unique plumbing requirements. The company installed individual gas meters for the restaurant, office spaces and apartments. In addition to the interior plumbing fixtures of sinks, toilets, showers, hot water heaters and drains, Platinum also installed six underground grease and solids interceptors, each with its own piping.
Additionally, Manhattan Construction was recognized for its efficiency in handling challenges related to the location of the construction site, which was only 10 feet from the high-traffic corridor of 76th Street. To accommodate the tight conditions, Manhattan was in constant contact with the City of Owasso throughout the project.
John Smaligo, president and CEO of ABC of Oklahoma, said he was proud of the contractor’s efforts, which helped erect the Redbud District’s landmark structure.
“SEVEN6MAIN was a tremendous project and won awards in two different categories,” Smaligo said. “I grew up in Owasso, so I’m thrilled from both a professional and personal perspective to see this project get such high praise and recognition. It’s truly among the ‘best of the best.’”
ABC of Oklahoma also praised Selser Schaefer Architects, out of Tulsa, and the Coulter family, local owners of Owasso’s Coulter & Company and SMOKE Woodfire Grill, for their continued efforts toward the project.
The projects that win locally qualify to enter The ABC National Excellence in Construction Awards competition. Those winners will be presented at the ABC National Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2020.