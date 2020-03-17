Amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, here are the various closings, cancellations and postponements of businesses, restaurants and organizations across the Owasso and Collinsville communities until further notice. We will continue to update this list as information is made known.
Bailey Medical Center: Only one visitor per patient is permitted; visitors will be screened before being given access to the hospital and may be masked; visitors will remain with the patient, except when traveling to the patient room and exiting the hospital.
Baja Jacks: Dining room open, but a few updates: On the Salsa Bar, customers will find single-serving containers, rather than the open-bar system; salt and pepper shakers have been removed from the tables and will be supplied upon request and sanitized between each use; hot sauce and other condiment bottles are being removed and are available upon request and being sanitized between each use; silverware is being replaced by a plastic-ware dispenser.
Chik-fil-A: Temporarily closing dining room seating.
City of Collinsville: No longer taking reservations for the Veterans Community Center.
City of Owasso: City Hall is open, but staff is encouraging residents to call or use the drop box in the west parking lot of Owasso City Hall to drop off paperwork, including utility payments. Also, the 2020 Economic Summit scheduled for March 26 has been postponed until June 11, and the March 26 and 28 Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative events have been cancelled.
El Fogon: Only taking pick-up orders by phone or at the counter.
First Bank of Owasso: Conducting all transactions through drive-thru lanes at each location.
Gathering on Main: The April Owasso Gathering on Main will be canceled. Paid vendors will receive a full refund of their fees.
McDonald’s: Closing all seating and play areas in its U.S. restaurants.
Owasso Library: All Tulsa City-County Library locations will discontinue curbside pickup and remain closed for at least two weeks. Also during this time, the library will temporarily discontinue phone service.
Owasso Public Schools: All sites shutdown, including athletic and extracurricular activities. Also, the district’s Teacher of the Year ceremony on March 26 has been postponed pending a specified date.