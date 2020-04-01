The Owasso City Council adopted Resolution 2020-12 , addressing the COVID-19 Pandemic and local public health issues.
The Resolution establishes new community measures due to the potential for rapid community spread and transmission of the COVID-19 Virus in Owasso. The changes are the result of recommendations from the Tulsa Health Department (THD), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSHD) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Effective April 1, 2020 at midnight, until April 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM, unless extended or terminated earlier by further Resolution:
1. Resolution 2020-10, dated March 17, 2020, proclaiming the existence of a civil emergency shall remain in full force and effect; and
2. Resolution 2020-11, dated March 20, 2020, ordering the closing of certain business and commercial establishments either in-full, or with special conditions for limited operation, and other public accommodations shall remain in full force and effect; and,
3. All citizens living in or visiting the City of Owasso are ordered to shelter at their place of residence. Residences include a single-family home, an apartment unit, a condominium unit, a hotel room, a motel room, shared rentals, and similar facilities and accommodations. All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities as defined herein, or to provide or perform Essential Governmental functions as defined by the government performing the function, or to operate Essential Businesses as defined by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma, or his designee:
a. For purposes of this order, individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following “Essential Activities”:
i. To engage in activities, perform tasks, or obtain supplies essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family, those living in their residence, or pets (for example, obtaining necessary medical supplies, medication, food and beverage, or other products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential operation of the residence, visiting a health care professional, obtaining supplies needed to work from home, or performing property maintenance).
ii. To engage in outdoor activity, provided that individuals, except those from the same residence, must comply with social distancing requirements to include physical distancing of six feet or the most current Center for Disease Control (CDC) or Tulsa Heath Department recommendations (for example, walking, biking, hiking, or running).
iii. To perform work at an Essential Business.
iv. To care for or transport a family member or pet in another residence.
v. To move to another residence either in or outside the City of Owasso.
b. “Essential Businesses” shall mean those businesses identified by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma, or his designee, as critical infrastructure sectors, including critical government workers as defined by the government employers; and
c. For purposes of this order, non-residents of the City of Owasso may be outside of a residence within the Owasso city limits only to engage in those activities listed in 3(a) of this Resolution;
4. To the greatest extent feasible, all businesses shall comply with social distancing requirements, including but not limited to maintaining six feet of physical distancing, or the most current Center for Disease Control (CDC) or Tulsa Heath Department recommendations, for both employees and the general public. All businesses are strongly encouraged to comply with off-setting shift hours and/or days, and requiring employees to conduct work remotely where feasible;
5. The use of any playground equipment or shelters within City Parks is prohibited, even if not locked, gated, fenced, or cordoned off. All neighborhoods with neighborhood-owned playground equipment or shelters are strongly encouraged to comply with guidelines herein for City Parks;
6. The Rayola Park Splash Pad is hereby closed and the water shall remain turned off until further notice.
For the latest information on coronavirus in Oklahoma and additional access to resources from health partners, please visit https://cityofowasso.com/719/COVID-19.