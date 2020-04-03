The City of Owasso’s financial status amid the growing coronavirus and declining stock market is in positive standing for the time being, according to officials.
City Manager Warren Lehr during a recent emergency public meeting was optimistic when updating fellow councilmembers with the latest fiscal numbers.
“We’re in good shape financially, well ahead of the budget for this fiscal year,” Lehr said. “It’s very fortunate that we’re about $1.1 million ahead on budget receipts in terms of sales tax revenue, which is with a normal April report.”
The closure of nonessential businesses and dine-in restaurants during the statewide shutdown has impacted the local economy. However, Lehr said the City could withstand a couple months of a steady decline without seeing a sharp curve in the figures.
“Our fund balance is the healthiest it’s ever been in probably the past 10 or 12 years, at least,” he said. “We can certainly weather a difficult May and June sales tax report.”
Lehr did mention that the decrease in dollars at local restaurants and the uptick in purchases at big-chain grocery stores, for example, could be a cause for concern if the trend continues in the long-term.
“If restaurants were to lose 70% of their revenue in a given month and if that revenue was replaced with groceries at 25% of that gross amount … the City of Owasso would lose about a quarter of a million dollars per month in sales tax revenue related to food,” he said. “So that’s a considerable (amount), about $3 million a year.”
Lehr added that he and his staff are taking measures to mitigate the potential negative financial impact to the City caused by the virus, and reiterated the healthy standing of its current budget.
“Does that mean that this pandemic couldn’t certainly cause real trouble next year? No it could,” he said. “But right now, we’re not considering layoffs, we’re fully staffed and plan to be fully staffed for the next several months, and feel pretty good about our situation.”