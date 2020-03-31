Utica Park Clinic in Owasso is among several Tulsa-area health facilities that will benefit from a new strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Access Medical Centers of Oklahoma, a brand of NextCare Holdings, Inc., and Utica Park Clinic, the multi-specialty physician group of Hillcrest HealthCare System, have announced a comprehensive affiliation to serve local communities.
The two local health care groups are combining their resources to provide a greater spectrum of care as well as support patient experience throughout the region amid the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re excited for Access Medical Centers to work with such a highly regarded, established local partner like Utica Park Clinic to offer residents the highest standard for quality and service in the most appropriate care setting,” said John Julian, CEO of NextCare Holdings.
Access offers 12 Tulsa-area locations that are open seven days a week. The clinics accept most insurance plans, including Medicaid (SoonerCare), TRICARE, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, United Health Care, Medicare and others. For uninsured or underinsured patients, Access also offers discount programs that can be used in conjunction with a high-deductible catastrophic policy.
Online check-in is available through Access’ WAHOO (Wait At Home or Office) service. Patients sign up online, over the phone or at the clinic. This feature allows patients to reserve their place within the queue at their preferred clinic location.
“Utica Park Clinic and Oklahoma Access Medical Centers Urgent Care facilities are eager to partner together to provide seamless delivery of the most appropriate level of care to our patients,” said Jim Kaltenbacher, CEO of Utica Park Clinic. “This partnership will increase access points for patients and improve outcomes and quality of care provided in the communities served by Access and UPC.”
Utica is staffed by over 285 providers practicing in over 28 specialties. The organization is comprised of over 70 clinics in the greater Tulsa area and offers same-day primary care appointments.