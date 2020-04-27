The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported Owasso’s first death related to the coronavirus.
Owasso ranks just outside the top 30 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the one fatality, as of Monday, April 27, according to the department.
Owasso, in the 31st spot, tying with Glenpool and McAlister, has logged 18 total cases with 16 recoveries, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Bethany, Jenks and Bixby, and falling behind places such as Skiatook, Sand Springs, Wagoner and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranked in the 36th spot, tying with Choctaw and Mustang at 16 confirmed cases with 15 recoveries and no deaths, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 3,280 confirmed cases, with 2,167 recoveries and 197 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.
To access OSDH’s latest report, visit looker-dashboards.ok.gov/embed/dashboards/45.