Owasso ranks within the top 20 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 6, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, in the 16th spot, has logged 137 total cases with 97 recoveries and one death, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Claremore, Skiatook, Muskogee and Coweta, and falling behind places such as Idabel, Moore, Stillwater and Jenks.
Additionally, Collinsville ranked in the 37th spot at 69 confirmed cases with 46 recoveries and also one death, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 16,362 confirmed cases, with 12,432 recoveries and 399 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.