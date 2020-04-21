Owasso ranked within the top 30 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, April 21, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, in the 29th spot, has logged 17 total cases with 15 recoveries and no deaths, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Bethany, Jenks and Bixby, and falling behind places such as Skiatook, Sand Springs, Wagoner and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranked in the 32nd spot, tying with Cushing at 13 confirmed cases with 12 recoveries and no deaths, according to the report.
Oklahoma currently has 2,807 confirmed cases, with 1,702 recoveries and 164 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.