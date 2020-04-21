Owasso ranked within the top 30 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, April 21, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, tied with Glenpool in the 27th spot, has logged 18 total cases with 15 recoveries and no deaths, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Glenpool, Muskogee, Jenks and Bixby, and falling behind places such as Skiatook, Sand Springs, Wagoner and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranked in the 31st spot, tying with Cushing at 15 confirmed cases with 12 recoveries and no deaths, according to the report.
Oklahoma currently has 2,680 confirmed cases, with 1,614 recoveries and 143 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.