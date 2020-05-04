Owasso ranks within the top 30 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday May 4, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, in the 28th spot, has logged 25 total cases with 17 recoveries and one death, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Bethany, Jenks and Bixby, and falling behind places such as Skiatook, Sand Springs, Wagoner and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranked in the 37th spot, tying with Westville, Blanchard, Miami and Glenpool at 18 confirmed cases with 16 recoveries and no deaths, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 4,044 confirmed cases, with 2,682 recoveries and 238 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.