Owasso still ranks within the top 30 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Saturday, May 16, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, in the 29th spot, has logged 28 total cases, tying with Dewey, with 25 recoveries and one death, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Bethany, Jenks and Bixby, and falling behind places such as Skiatook, Sand Springs, Wagoner and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranked in the 44th spot, tying with Mustang and Texhoma, at 20 confirmed cases with 17 recoveries and no deaths, according to the report.
As of Saturday, Oklahoma has 5,086 confirmed cases, with 3,801 recoveries and 285 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.