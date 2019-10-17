Bob Ross would be proud.
Ten talented Owasso High School students were recently recognized for their creative works brought to life on an array of canvases.
They participated and placed in the 2019 Northeast Oklahoma Art Show, presented by the Pryor Area Arts & Humanities Council, earlier this month.
The event serves as a juried competitive art show featuring artists from across Northeast Oklahoma showcasing oil and pastels as well as photography and sculpture in both junior and senior divisions.
Owasso artists who exhibited their work at Pryor’s Graham Culture Center all competed in the Student Category.
Alyssa Leathers took home 1st place in the Painting category for her work, “Messy Kitchen,” a still-life image that characterized her personal identity.
“This kitchen represents the time I spend cooking for my family,” Leathers said. “I am very honored to receive this award.”
Julie Rounds also nabbed 2nd place in the Painting category for “Shhh,” and Hanna Reed and Haley Bible claimed Honorable Mentions for their works, “Kaleidoscope” and “Personal Still Life.”
“I felt honored to even be in the contest,” Rounds said, “and to win second felt amazing.”
In the Drawing category, Alanna Gardner took home 3rd place for her colored pencil drawing, “Girl in Hat,” and she also received Honorable Mentions for her other titles, “Blackberries” and “Smoke.”
Lastly, Reed placed in the Photography category for her piece, “Abstraction.”
OHS art teacher Shelly Collins, who helped prepare the students for the competition, said she was honored to work with them over the last several weeks on their projects.
“I believe showing their work outside the classroom and receiving positive feedback greatly increases their confidence and provides motivation to keep growing their creativity and skills,” Collins said.