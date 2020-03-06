Owasson Amanda Sullivent is putting her creative talents to good use.
Sullivent, a senior at the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord School of Journalism and Mass Communication, was honored by the Oklahoma City Ad Club for her outstanding efforts in the classroom.
She received a prestigious Gold Addy Award at the organization’s 54th Annual Oklahoma American Advertising Awards banquet in February, which recognizes the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.
Sullivent took home first in the Out-of-Home category for her print poster, Legos Millennial, which showcases a large Lego house set in front of a solid yellow background with the remark, “95% of millennials have built their first home by 18.”
She created the poster as part of an assignment called “30 for 30” in her advanced copywriting class, which gave her the opportunity to develop 30 ads in 30 days. She was nominated by her professor.
“I had a lot of fun with it because I want to be a copywriter,” Sullivent said, “and it kind of just showed me that I was good at what I was doing … and I was good on the fly with making these ads.”
Sullivent said she didn’t know that copywriting would become her passion until she took her first class on the subject in college.
“My professor … really just pushed me into loving it,” she said. “Also, a lot of the creatives in the advertising major at OU were doing graphic design or art direction, so I wanted to be different.”
Sullivent added that this experience has paved the way for her to pursue a successful career in copywriting, and eventually serve as a creative director at advertising firm sometime in the future.
When asked what it means to receive the award, Sullivent replied, “It kind of just gave me a peace of mind and assured me that I am doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Sullivent joined hundreds of other award recipients and nominees at February’s ceremony, including three others from OU who won gold and another who claimed bronze.