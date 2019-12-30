Aspiring and professional artists alike can tap into their creativity at Owasso’s newest art studio.
The Artisan, 12654 E. 86th Pl. N., serves as a 2,000-square-foot space located in the heart of the city where locals of all ages can come together and enjoy a variety of artistic classes and events.
Owner Shannon Eddington opened the business in Collinsville two ½ years ago on Main Street before bringing the studio to Owasso in May this year. She held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the beginning of December.
Eddington, a therapeutic foster parent, said she started the Artisan as a means to teach classes to help engage her children — and others in the community.
“I needed to take something out of the house for my kids to make it more functional for them … then (creating) a studio for myself,” Eddington said, “and then it just kept growing and growing.”
The Artisan offers casual sessions and private lessons for both children and adults. Eddington utilizes everything from canvases and clay to pastels and charcoal to fabrics and sewing as part of her programming.
Along with visual arts, she also embraces performance arts, such as music and movement, to engage her patrons, as the Artisan serves as the only satellite location for Tulsa Performing Arts Center outside the Tulsa area.
“We opened the business to really give a creative outlet to all ages and all mediums,” Eddington said. “I’m very proud of our teaching model here and the value it brings.”
The Artisan also hosts a number of customized private events such as birthday parties, girls’ nights out, office gatherings, team-building exercises, church groups, baby showers and more.
Eddington said she enjoys the sense of community that her studio provides, where residents can visit with others and share their creativity while learning and growing together.
“That’s probably the proudest thing about our business,” she said, “is that people come here and they just are comfortable and they connect with each other, and it’s always a good time because of that.”
For more information about the Artisan, call 918-518-1685 or visit letsgetartsy.com.