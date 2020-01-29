A small group of students at Owasso High School is putting their passion for storytelling to good use.
Fourteen upperclassmen can be found hard at work in Andrew DeBella’s new collaborative writing workshop, developing their skills for the printed word.
DeBella, a third-year English teacher at OHS, reintroduced the curriculum to the classroom this year, which combines elements of creative writing and print journalism.
“We’re blending the lines between half and half,” DeBella said, “so we’ll do a journal article that has creative aspects, or we’ll do something creative that has journalistic aspects like quotes and integration.”
Students enrolled in the course study everything from the various genres of fiction to the different components of a newspaper. What’s more, the program gives them the opportunity to contribute to the school’s online publication, OwassoRampage.com.
The news site, managed by DeBella, features a number of articles — including pictures, videos and other highlights — about OHS that are written and edited by his students.
Senior editor Emily Holson, along with senior co-editor Kelli Casteel, leads her team of fellow classmates through the reporting process every week, sharing pitches on Mondays, editing content Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and making revisions on Thursdays and Fridays.
“It’s been great, this is my first year of it…it’s been a lot of fun,” Holson said. “I’ve always really liked writing. This is kind of my expression class. I like to be able to write about things that interest me.”
Holson recently covered a story that focused on the school’s National Merit scholars, a feature included in the class’s latest list of items planned for the website.
Staff writer Cheyenne Brown also spotlighted a teacher; layout and advertising coordinator Shayla Blake covered a daily jog; pop culture writer Emily McCaslin reviewed Harry Styles’ newest album; and staff writer Kai Neuberger ran with a piece about choir.
Other students like feature writer Katie McEldowney, who highlighted an art student of the month, and sports writer Jaycee Hampton, who wrote about wrestling, shared their take on why they enjoy the craft.
“I’ve always had a passion for writing, and so by having this class, it’s actually been a really good outlet for me,” McEldowney said. “Whenever I write, I just feel like…I’m able to tell people about the things that are going on.”
Hampton added, “It’s just a very positive environment, and it’s not like any other class I’ve ever been in. Mr. DeBella really cares about all of us, and he pushes us to do our best in the most loving way possible.”
Through their assignments, DeBella’s students continue to learn about the newsgathering process, elements of editing, interviewing techniques and other journalistic standards.
DeBella said he has enjoyed seeing the hard work of his students highlighted on the website, which they can use to further their career in the creative writing or journalism field.
“They’re really blown my socks off to be honest…They’ve motivated me probably more than I’ve motivated them,” he said. “I’ve just got such good kids, I’ve got such go-getters that they just want to do it.”
DeBella recently received a $1,800 grant from the Owasso Education Foundation through its Grants for Teachers program to help fund an addition Sony camera and Apple laptop for his students to use during the week.
For more information about DeBella’s class and to read his students’ stories on a weekly basis, visit OwassoRampage.com.