Child daycare centers have been deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic, but Owasso owner Carey Roberts is finding it tough to maintain a business-as-usual approach.
Roberts, owner and operator of Kids Clubhouse and Academy Daycare Center, is one of many daycares struggling to operate with a dwindling numbers of children each day due to the outbreak. Roberts went from 165 children at her two locations to 18-20 kids per day and temporarily had to shut down her location on Garnett.
"Daycares are really having a hard time right now because of numbers,” Roberts said. “We can’t have that many kids.”
As more families have dealt with a job loss or have been forced to work from home over the past few weeks, fewer parents or guardians have been able to send their children to daycare. Some have chosen to keep their kids at home as a precautionary measure amid the worldwide health scare.
Amber Loftis, owner and director of Sunny Patch Kids, reported she had 56 children enrolled about a month ago. Loftis now has seven kids attending on most days.
“It’s been tough,” said Loftis, who has seen her number of paid staff dwindle from 10 to as few as two, depending on the day.
Roberts said COVID-19 outbreak and due to the nature of the business, many of her employees are concerned for their own safety.
“I have a lot of workers that are scared to come to work, so I’ve got that few handful that are willing to work,” she said. “My staffing’s been really hard, because I have 19 employees, and most of them do not want to work through this. I’ve had a couple try to file for unemployment, but they’ve been offered work. So I’m trying to keep all of my employees to where they all have a job, but the majority of them do not want to leave their home.”
Another issue that plagues daycares is supplies, or lack thereof, for those children they do still serve. With stores putting limits on many common goods, buying in bulk is not an option.
“Toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizer, none of the local stores will hold back anything for us and will not allow us to buy but very little,” Roberts said. “It’s is causing the daycare girls to have to go in and out of the stores many times just to get items. They’re waiting in line over and over becoming exposed more and more just to provide for the children. Some of them are having to go to the store three or four times a week because the stores will not work with us which is very disappointing.”
Katrina Rogers is a franchisee for the Goddard School in Owasso. Rogers had 109 total children enrolled at one time but now has 36 kids come through their doors.
Rogers echoed Roberts’ sentiments and added meal and snack preparation for her kids have become more a much more challenging task.
“We cook and serve lunches and snacks and we’re being limited on what we can buy,” Rogers said. “I realize this is something new for a lot of us but I feel schools should have more lenience.”
Roberts said one problem facing daycare centers, both locally and on a national level, is the lack of attention being given to the industry.
“We do not have protective gear lucky I did order some mask for my girls but I know other centers haven’t been so lucky,” Roberts said. “I would like to see daycare centers put out there more. We are providing for the first responders. Grocery store workers. Yet nothing is mentioned of us. So frustrating.”
Despite the obvious economic hardships dealt to local daycare centers, Loftis, a 16-year veteran of the industry, said her business has also benefited from the generosity of others around her. Loftis said she does have several parents who are continue to pay all or some of their child care fees even though their children are not attending Sunny Patch Kids. A grandfather of one of her daycare kids also recently began mowing the yard on a weekly basis at no cost.
“I am truly grateful for the extra help,” Loftis said. “Right now, I am leaving it all in God’s hands.”