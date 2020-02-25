Owasso will have two teams among the final eight advancing to the semifinal rounds of the 2020 Oklahoma High School Mock Trial competition.
These rounds are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Tulsa at the Page Belcher Federal Building, and Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Oklahoma City at the U.S. Western District Federal Courthouse.
Owasso’s RDEX Team will compete in Tulsa, and the Rutherford Team will compete in Oklahoma City.
The winning teams from each site will compete in the final round on March 3 at the University of Oklahoma College of Law in Norman for the state championship title. For the past two years, two Owasso teams have faced either other in the finals. The Oklahoma champion will compete in the national competition in Evansville, Indiana, in May.
The eight teams moving on to the semifinals have advanced through a field of 41 teams representing 30 schools across the state. Competition began in late January. Other high schools advancing to the semifinals are Ada, Broken Arrow, Clinton, McAlester (two teams) and Stillwater.
Coaching the RDEX team is teacher Dustin DeVore and attorney Nicole Longwell. Team members are: Jesse Anderson, Aubrey Broughton, Melody Carney, Kelli Casteel, Hannah Robbins, Eden Rodriquez, Ryan Rodriquez, Lauren Siegfried, Helena Walker and Cole Wyrick.
Coaching the Rutherford Team is teacher Dustin DeVore and attorney Deirdre Dexter. Team members are: Emily Carr, Preston Dunbar, Maggie Hazelrigg, Sam Lee, Ronan Locker, Morgan Meyer, Kennedy Patterson, Logan Schofield and Katheryn Turner.
The competition involves teams of students taking on the roles of attorneys and defendants. The “trials” are heard by a judge and attorneys in a courtroom setting where individual and team performances are evaluated.
This year’s case is a criminal prosecution brought by the state of Oklahoma against defendant Kristen Taylor, who is charged with negligent homicide arising out of the death of her unborn son following a motor vehicle accident. The case centers around two main issues — first, whether Taylor was intoxicated and at fault for the collision or whether the collision was caused by a defect in the vehicle she was driving; and second, whether the cause of death for Baby Doe was the accident or a pre-existing birth defect.
“The competition gives students a unique opportunity to develop public speaking and critical thinking skills while encouraging interest and an appreciation of our judicial system,” OBA Mock Trial Coordinator Judy Spencer said. “These skills, together with developing self-confidence, team building and leadership, will benefit them in whatever career path they choose.”